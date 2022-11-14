Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: STSA) Shares Are Heading Higher

In today’s recent session, 10.8 million shares of the Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.69, and it changed around -$3.36 or -82.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $140.09M. STSA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.08, offering almost -1071.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.51, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -263.77% since then. We note from Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 138.96K.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended STSA as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.54 for the current quarter.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) trade information

Instantly STSA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -82.96% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.85 on Friday, 11/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 85.77%. The company’s shares are currently down -10.00% year-to-date, but still down -9.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) is -29.81% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.8 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 95.63% from its current value. Analyst projections state that STSA is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2508.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1784.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA) estimates and forecasts

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 56.37 percent over the past six months and at a -6.86% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -28.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.20% in the next quarter.

STSA Dividends

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 11.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.36% of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 72.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.17%. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 43 institutions, with RA Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 18.72% of the shares, which is about 5.91 million shares worth $24.49 million.

Commodore Capital, LP, with 11.75% or 3.71 million shares worth $15.36 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.51 million shares worth $2.12 million, making up 1.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I held roughly 0.48 million shares worth around $2.18 million, which represents about 1.53% of the total shares outstanding.