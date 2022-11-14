Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 13.52 million shares of the Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.47, and it changed around $0.14 or 10.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $967.20M. PSFE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.02, offering almost -241.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.09% since then. We note from Paysafe Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.28 million.

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) trade information

Instantly PSFE has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5400 on Friday, 11/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.55%. The company’s shares are currently down -62.40% year-to-date, but still up 14.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) is 1.38% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.56 day(s).

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -91.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $376.04 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Paysafe Limited to make $382.2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $371.66 million and $367.67 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.00%.

PSFE Dividends

Paysafe Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.80% of Paysafe Limited shares, and 64.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.34%. Paysafe Limited stock is held by 245 institutions, with Blackstone Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 18.06% of the shares, which is about 130.98 million shares worth $192.54 million.

Cannae Holdings, Inc., with 8.24% or 59.76 million shares worth $87.85 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 7.48 million shares worth $11.0 million, making up 1.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF held roughly 3.53 million shares worth around $5.19 million, which represents about 0.49% of the total shares outstanding.