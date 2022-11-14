Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 19.42 million shares of the Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) were traded, and its beta was 1.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.10, and it changed around $0.01 or 16.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.88M. OTIC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.59, offering almost -2490.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.0% since then. We note from Otonomy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.48 million.

Otonomy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended OTIC as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Otonomy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.19 for the current quarter.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) trade information

Instantly OTIC has showed a green trend with a performance of 16.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1189 on Friday, 11/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.9%. The company’s shares are currently down -95.21% year-to-date, but still up 15.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) is -17.69% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.5 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.42 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 98.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OTIC is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -8900.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8900.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) estimates and forecasts

Otonomy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -94.37 percent over the past six months and at a 4.94% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 26.20%. Otonomy Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 26.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.40% per year for the next five years.

OTIC Dividends

Otonomy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 14.

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.05% of Otonomy Inc. shares, and 68.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.26%. Otonomy Inc. stock is held by 59 institutions, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 14.76% of the shares, which is about 8.41 million shares worth $17.5 million.

RA Capital Management, L.P., with 9.83% or 5.6 million shares worth $11.65 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 2.1 million shares worth $3.0 million, making up 3.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held roughly 1.77 million shares worth around $2.54 million, which represents about 3.11% of the total shares outstanding.