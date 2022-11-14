Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: OPNT): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 0.89 million shares of the Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) have been traded, and its beta is 0.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.35, and it changed around $10.85 or 114.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $48.55M. OPNT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.71, offering almost -85.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.34, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 63.93% since then. We note from Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 17960.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.28K.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended OPNT as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.49 for the current quarter.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) trade information

Instantly OPNT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 114.21% on intraday trading today. The rise to weekly highs of 20.50 on Friday, 11/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.73%. We can see from the shorts that 19440.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.25 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 49.54% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OPNT is forecast to be at a low of $38.00 and a high of $42.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -106.39% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -86.73% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT) estimates and forecasts

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -23.82 percent over the past six months and at a -1,550.98% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -366.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -1,600.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -65.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.68 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $4.28 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $16.34 million and $13.8 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -77.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -69.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -29.60%.

OPNT Dividends

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 03 and August 08.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.95% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 36.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.89%. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 43 institutions, with HealthInvest Partners AB being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 7.44% of the shares, which is about 0.21 million shares worth $2.26 million.

Wells Fargo & Company, with 7.20% or 0.2 million shares worth $2.44 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.12 million shares worth $1.44 million, making up 4.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 62250.0 shares worth around $0.75 million, which represents about 2.21% of the total shares outstanding.