Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 5.68 million shares of the Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) were traded, and its beta was 4.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.77, and it changed around $0.06 or 3.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $374.30M. OCGN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.98, offering almost -407.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.48, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.38% since then. We note from Ocugen Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.08 million.

Ocugen Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended OCGN as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ocugen Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) trade information

Instantly OCGN has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8300 on Friday, 11/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.28%. The company’s shares are currently down -61.10% year-to-date, but still up 10.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) is 3.51% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 43.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.85 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 66.79% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OCGN is forecast to be at a low of $3.50 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -351.98% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -97.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) estimates and forecasts

Ocugen Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -15.71 percent over the past six months and at a -26.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -42.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -22.20% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.17 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Ocugen Inc. to make $800k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 65.20%.

OCGN Dividends

Ocugen Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 08.

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.56% of Ocugen Inc. shares, and 39.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 40.24%. Ocugen Inc. stock is held by 182 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 13.99% of the shares, which is about 30.62 million shares worth $54.19 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.29% or 13.78 million shares worth $24.39 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 22.77 million shares worth $40.3 million, making up 10.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 6.5 million shares worth around $11.51 million, which represents about 2.97% of the total shares outstanding.