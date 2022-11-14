Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In the last trading session, 12.78 million shares of the Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) were traded, and its beta was 1.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.97, and it changed around $0.23 or 8.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.31B. NKLA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.80, offering almost -398.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.15% since then. We note from Nikola Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 16.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.23 million.

Nikola Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended NKLA as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Nikola Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.39 for the current quarter.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) trade information

Instantly NKLA has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.03 on Friday, 11/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.98%. The company’s shares are currently down -69.91% year-to-date, but still up 0.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) is -4.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 97.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.44, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 53.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NKLA is forecast to be at a low of $2.50 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -405.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 15.82% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) estimates and forecasts

Nikola Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -53.67 percent over the past six months and at a -51.90% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -77.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -87.00% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $22.14 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Nikola Corporation to make $67.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

Nikola Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -51.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.59% per year for the next five years.

NKLA Dividends

Nikola Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 03.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.85% of Nikola Corporation shares, and 28.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.37%. Nikola Corporation stock is held by 349 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 5.32% of the shares, which is about 23.06 million shares worth $109.78 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.08% or 17.7 million shares worth $84.23 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 7.43 million shares worth $35.38 million, making up 1.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 6.57 million shares worth around $23.13 million, which represents about 1.52% of the total shares outstanding.