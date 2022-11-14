MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ: MOR) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In today’s recent session, 0.49 million shares of the MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) have been traded, and its beta is 0.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.89, and it changed around -$1.57 or -28.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $721.59M. MOR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.09, offering almost -185.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.07, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -4.63% since then. We note from MorphoSys AG’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 79340.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 66.66K.

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) trade information

Instantly MOR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -28.75% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.49 on Friday, 11/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 29.14%. The company’s shares are currently down -42.04% year-to-date, but still up 11.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) is 5.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.91 day(s).

MorphoSys AG (MOR) estimates and forecasts

MorphoSys AG share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 11.89 percent over the past six months and at a 47.59% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -329.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 52.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 33.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $67.62 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect MorphoSys AG to make $94.01 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $46.55 million and $52.18 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 45.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 80.20%.

MOR Dividends

MorphoSys AG’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December.

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of MorphoSys AG shares, and 2.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.08%. MorphoSys AG stock is held by 29 institutions, with Millennium Management Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.67% of the shares, which is about 0.91 million shares worth $4.41 million.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, with 0.64% or 0.87 million shares worth $4.2 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Mutual Fund Ser Tr-AlphaCentric LifeSci Healthcare Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.18 million shares worth $0.89 million, making up 0.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $0.63 million, which represents about 0.10% of the total shares outstanding.