Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 16.42 million shares of the Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.83, and it changed around $0.17 or 10.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.80B. LU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.62, offering almost -316.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.96% since then. We note from Lufax Holding Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.86 million.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) trade information

Instantly LU has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9100 on Friday, 11/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.19%. The company’s shares are currently down -67.50% year-to-date, but still up 10.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) is -8.96% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.05 day(s).

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) estimates and forecasts

Lufax Holding Ltd share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -67.09 percent over the past six months and at a -25.45% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -7.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -34.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -10.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -13.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.05 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Lufax Holding Ltd to make $1.89 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -23.80%.

Lufax Holding Ltd earnings are expected to increase by 12.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 0.10% per year for the next five years.

LU Dividends

Lufax Holding Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 11. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 9.29 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.17. It is important to note, however, that the 9.29% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.57% of Lufax Holding Ltd shares, and 17.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.13%. Lufax Holding Ltd stock is held by 271 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 1.81% of the shares, which is about 41.33 million shares worth $247.98 million.

Capital World Investors, with 1.74% or 39.7 million shares worth $238.2 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Capital World Growth and Income Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 31.43 million shares worth $188.59 million, making up 1.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Capital World Growth and Income Fund held roughly 22.44 million shares worth around $56.99 million, which represents about 0.98% of the total shares outstanding.