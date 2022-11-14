Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In the last trading session, 14.2 million shares of the Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.97, and it changed around $1.56 or 8.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.06B. LI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $41.49, offering almost -118.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.0% since then. We note from Li Auto Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 18.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.61 million.

Li Auto Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 36 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended LI as a Hold, whereas 28 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Li Auto Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) trade information

Instantly LI has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.41 on Friday, 11/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.27%. The company’s shares are currently down -40.90% year-to-date, but still up 3.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) is -5.34% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 35.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.32 day(s).

Li Auto Inc. (LI) estimates and forecasts

Li Auto Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -13.06 percent over the past six months and at a -361.54% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -4.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 59.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.4 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Li Auto Inc. to make $2.62 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.22 billion and $1.61 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 15.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 62.90%.

Li Auto Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 61.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 13.21% per year for the next five years.

LI Dividends

Li Auto Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 27 and December 01.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.04% of Li Auto Inc. shares, and 27.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 27.35%. Li Auto Inc. stock is held by 465 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 3.40% of the shares, which is about 29.36 million shares worth $1.12 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.22% or 19.16 million shares worth $734.04 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 7.01 million shares worth $230.32 million, making up 0.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 6.56 million shares worth around $215.42 million, which represents about 0.76% of the total shares outstanding.