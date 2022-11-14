Let’s Talk About How ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE: FORG) Stock Is Doing.

In today’s recent session, 1.43 million shares of the ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE:FORG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.14, and it changed around -$0.32 or -1.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.92B. FORG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.86, offering almost -48.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.94, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 46.07% since then. We note from ForgeRock Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.39 million.

ForgeRock Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended FORG as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ForgeRock Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE:FORG) trade information

Instantly FORG has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.42% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 22.58 on Friday, 11/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.95%. The company’s shares are currently down -15.85% year-to-date, but still down -0.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE:FORG) is -0.18% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.47 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.32, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 0.81% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FORG is forecast to be at a low of $17.00 and a high of $23.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -5.01% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 23.22% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) estimates and forecasts

ForgeRock Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 27.69 percent over the past six months and at a 49.44% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 57.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 80.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $50.89 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect ForgeRock Inc. to make $61.66 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $38.15 million and $47.9 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 33.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 28.70%.

FORG Dividends

ForgeRock Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 09.

ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE:FORG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.48% of ForgeRock Inc. shares, and 60.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.75%. ForgeRock Inc. stock is held by 120 institutions, with Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 12.07% of the shares, which is about 4.57 million shares worth $66.37 million.

Meritech Capital Associates IV, L.L.C., with 9.15% or 3.46 million shares worth $74.18 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Baron Discovery Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.69 million shares worth $14.79 million, making up 1.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baron Discovery Fund held roughly 0.66 million shares worth around $14.09 million, which represents about 1.74% of the total shares outstanding.