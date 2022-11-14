Let’s Get Started On The Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GEN) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 1.92 million shares of the Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN) have been traded, and its beta is 0.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.45, and it changed around -$0.49 or -2.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.06B. GEN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.92, offering almost -37.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.12, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 10.38% since then. We note from Gen Digital Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.47 million.

Gen Digital Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended GEN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN) trade information

Instantly GEN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.14% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 23.69 on Friday, 11/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.23%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.70% year-to-date, but still up 3.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN) is 8.16% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 14.31% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GEN is forecast to be at a low of $24.80 and a high of $29.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -29.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -10.47% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) estimates and forecasts

Gen Digital Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.22 percent over the past six months and at a 1.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 41.70%. Gen Digital Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 21.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 13.50% per year for the next five years.

GEN Dividends

Gen Digital Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.18 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.50. It is important to note, however, that the 2.18% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.