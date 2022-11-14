Let’s Discuss The Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: STRY) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 2.3 million shares of the Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:STRY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.30, and it changed around $0.02 or 6.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $46.62M. STRY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.90, offering almost -3533.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.33% since then. We note from Starry Group Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 14.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.98 million.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended STRY as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Starry Group Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.3 for the current quarter.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:STRY) trade information

Instantly STRY has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3380 on Friday, 11/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.24%. The company’s shares are currently down -96.99% year-to-date, but still up 14.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:STRY) is -73.44% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.51 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.06 day(s).

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.79 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Starry Group Holdings Inc. to make $15.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

STRY Dividends

Starry Group Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 02.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:STRY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.69% of Starry Group Holdings Inc. shares, and 61.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.79%. Starry Group Holdings Inc. stock is held by 92 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 14.25% of the shares, which is about 22.44 million shares worth $92.46 million.

Tiger Global Management, LLC, with 12.28% or 19.35 million shares worth $79.73 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.49 million shares worth $6.15 million, making up 0.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. held roughly 0.96 million shares worth around $3.08 million, which represents about 0.61% of the total shares outstanding.