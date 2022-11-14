Let’s Discuss The National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.1 million shares of the National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) were traded, and its beta was 1.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.58, and it changed around $0.09 or 17.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $40.33M. NCMI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.93, offering almost -577.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.48% since then. We note from National CineMedia Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.05 million.

National CineMedia Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended NCMI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. National CineMedia Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) trade information

Instantly NCMI has showed a green trend with a performance of 17.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6389 on Friday, 11/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.22%. The company’s shares are currently down -79.52% year-to-date, but still up 38.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) is 3.94% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.34 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 80.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NCMI is forecast to be at a low of $0.50 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -762.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 13.79% from its current level to reach the projected low.

National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) estimates and forecasts

National CineMedia Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -59.48 percent over the past six months and at a 62.96% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 180.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 117.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $91.95 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect National CineMedia Inc. to make $57.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $63.5 million and $35.9 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 44.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 59.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -25.60%. National CineMedia Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 27.30% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -6.33% per year for the next five years.

NCMI Dividends

National CineMedia Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 07. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 20.86 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.12. It is important to note, however, that the 20.86% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.18% of National CineMedia Inc. shares, and 38.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 43.11%. National CineMedia Inc. stock is held by 93 institutions, with Standard General L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 21.28% of the shares, which is about 17.45 million shares worth $10.04 million.

Citigroup Inc., with 4.62% or 3.79 million shares worth $2.18 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.85 million shares worth $1.07 million, making up 2.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.87 million shares worth around $0.5 million, which represents about 1.06% of the total shares outstanding.