KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE) Stock Forecast 2022: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In today’s recent session, 1.14 million shares of the KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.57, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.33B. KNBE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.19, offering almost -10.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.78, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 43.92% since then. We note from KnowBe4 Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.77 million.

KnowBe4 Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended KNBE as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. KnowBe4 Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) trade information

Instantly KNBE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.10% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 24.68 on Friday, 11/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.45%. The company’s shares are currently up 7.19% year-to-date, but still up 0.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) is 0.86% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.91 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.52, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -0.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KNBE is forecast to be at a low of $22.00 and a high of $24.90. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1.34% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 10.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) estimates and forecasts

KnowBe4 Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 48.22 percent over the past six months and at a 81.82% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 300.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -14.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 35.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $85.69 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect KnowBe4 Inc. to make $92.24 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $61.55 million and $69.31 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 39.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 33.10%.

KNBE Dividends

KnowBe4 Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 07.

KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.96% of KnowBe4 Inc. shares, and 74.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.27%. KnowBe4 Inc. stock is held by 205 institutions, with Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 21.86% of the shares, which is about 16.43 million shares worth $256.68 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.64% or 7.24 million shares worth $113.15 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 3.91 million shares worth $61.04 million, making up 5.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.21 million shares worth around $34.51 million, which represents about 2.94% of the total shares outstanding.