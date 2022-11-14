KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 22.38 million shares of the KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.53, and it changed around $2.19 or 19.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.11B. BEKE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.08, offering almost -85.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.97% since then. We note from KE Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.23 million.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) trade information

Instantly BEKE has showed a green trend with a performance of 19.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.90 on Friday, 11/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.66%. The company’s shares are currently down -32.75% year-to-date, but still up 15.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) is 3.68% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 37.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.71 day(s).

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) estimates and forecasts

KE Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 7.98 percent over the past six months and at a -36.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -9.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 200.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 1,300.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -27.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.38 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect KE Holdings Inc. to make $2.61 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -2.10%.

KE Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -146.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.19% per year for the next five years.

BEKE Dividends

KE Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 11.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.10% of KE Holdings Inc. shares, and 39.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 39.63%. KE Holdings Inc. stock is held by 400 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 1.96% of the shares, which is about 23.77 million shares worth $426.68 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 1.95% or 23.59 million shares worth $423.5 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 20.34 million shares worth $365.16 million, making up 1.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 8.46 million shares worth around $119.44 million, which represents about 0.70% of the total shares outstanding.