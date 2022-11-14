Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ: JWEL): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In the last trading session, 7.56 million shares of the Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.57, and it changed around $0.13 or 9.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $49.09M. JWEL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.78, offering almost -1542.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.96, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.85% since then. We note from Jowell Global Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 542.48K.

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) trade information

Instantly JWEL has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8900 on Friday, 11/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.93%. The company’s shares are currently down -92.71% year-to-date, but still up 9.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) is 9.79% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.4 day(s).

Jowell Global Ltd. (JWEL) estimates and forecasts

JWEL Dividends

Jowell Global Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on June 16.

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.28% of Jowell Global Ltd. shares, and 0.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.15%. Jowell Global Ltd. stock is held by 6 institutions, with Citadel Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.05% of the shares, which is about 16601.0 shares worth $43494.0.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.05% or 14581.0 shares worth $38202.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

