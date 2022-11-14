Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In today’s recent session, 1.21 million shares of the Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $65.93, and it changed around -$0.46 or -0.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $45.91B. JCI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $81.77, offering almost -24.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $45.52, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 30.96% since then. We note from Johnson Controls International plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.05 million.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) trade information

Instantly JCI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.69% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 67.61 on Friday, 11/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.48%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.35% year-to-date, but still up 4.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) is 26.60% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.99 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $69.21, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 4.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JCI is forecast to be at a low of $60.00 and a high of $85.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -28.92% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 8.99% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) estimates and forecasts

Johnson Controls International plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 27.16 percent over the past six months and at a 17.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 27.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 26.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.75 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Johnson Controls International plc to make $6.02 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 19.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.90%. Johnson Controls International plc earnings are expected to increase by 150.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.68% per year for the next five years.

JCI Dividends

Johnson Controls International plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 03. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.11 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.40. It is important to note, however, that the 2.11% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.20% of Johnson Controls International plc shares, and 96.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.33%. Johnson Controls International plc stock is held by 1,283 institutions, with Wellington Management Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.89% of the shares, which is about 68.09 million shares worth $3.26 billion.

Dodge & Cox Inc, with 9.40% or 64.78 million shares worth $3.1 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 32.51 million shares worth $1.6 billion, making up 4.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 20.48 million shares worth around $980.82 million, which represents about 2.97% of the total shares outstanding.