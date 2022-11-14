It’s Easy To Bet On Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In today’s recent session, 0.44 million shares of the Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.24, and it changed around -$0.04 or -2.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $25.20M. JUPW at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.70, offering almost -37.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.59, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 52.42% since then. We note from Jupiter Wellness Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 279.21K.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) trade information

Instantly JUPW has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.87% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4200 on Friday, 11/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.68%. The company’s shares are currently up 43.82% year-to-date, but still up 10.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) is 57.34% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.41 day(s).

JUPW Dividends

Jupiter Wellness Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 42.79% of Jupiter Wellness Inc. shares, and 14.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.53%. Jupiter Wellness Inc. stock is held by 22 institutions, with Glenview Trust Co being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.24% of the shares, which is about 2.04 million shares worth $1.48 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.83% or 0.4 million shares worth $0.29 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.33 million shares worth $0.24 million, making up 1.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 59271.0 shares worth around $42959.0, which represents about 0.27% of the total shares outstanding.