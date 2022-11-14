It’s Easy To Bet On Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In the last trading session, 1.75 million shares of the Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.77, and it changed around -$0.09 or -3.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $690.81M. ACHR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.81, offering almost -181.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.47, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.83% since then. We note from Archer Aviation Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.50 million.

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) trade information

Instantly ACHR has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.02 on Friday, 11/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.28%. The company’s shares are currently down -54.14% year-to-date, but still up 1.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) is 0.73% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.68 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.07 day(s).

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 67.41% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ACHR is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -333.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -44.4% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) estimates and forecasts

Archer Aviation Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -30.75 percent over the past six months and at a 70.06% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -5.00%.

ACHR Dividends

Archer Aviation Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.50% of Archer Aviation Inc. shares, and 42.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 58.48%. Archer Aviation Inc. stock is held by 151 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 5.55% of the shares, which is about 9.68 million shares worth $29.8 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC, with 5.45% or 9.5 million shares worth $24.8 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 7.58 million shares worth $19.79 million, making up 4.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF held roughly 5.3 million shares worth around $13.83 million, which represents about 3.04% of the total shares outstanding.