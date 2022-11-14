Is Valley National Bancorp’s (NASDAQ: VLY) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In today’s recent session, 0.8 million shares of the Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) have been traded, and its beta is 1.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.86, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.54B. VLY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.10, offering almost -17.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.01, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 22.16% since then. We note from Valley National Bancorp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.21 million.

Valley National Bancorp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended VLY as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Valley National Bancorp is expected to report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) trade information

Instantly VLY has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.23% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.07 on Friday, 11/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.61%. The company’s shares are currently down -6.25% year-to-date, but still up 6.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) is 11.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.93 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 8.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VLY is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -24.42% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.69% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) estimates and forecasts

Valley National Bancorp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 10.27 percent over the past six months and at a 12.93% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 28.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 36.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $522.52 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Valley National Bancorp to make $526.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $353.52 million and $356.94 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 47.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 47.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.30%. Valley National Bancorp earnings are expected to increase by 20.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 5.00% per year for the next five years.

VLY Dividends

Valley National Bancorp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 25 and January 30. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.41 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.44. It is important to note, however, that the 3.41% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.39% of Valley National Bancorp shares, and 70.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.22%. Valley National Bancorp stock is held by 446 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 18.12% of the shares, which is about 60.16 million shares worth $626.31 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 13.01% or 43.2 million shares worth $449.71 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 12.71 million shares worth $132.36 million, making up 3.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 12.21 million shares worth around $131.85 million, which represents about 3.68% of the total shares outstanding.