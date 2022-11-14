Is SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) Worth Your Money In 2022?

In today’s recent session, 1.14 million shares of the SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) have been traded, and its beta is 2.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.59, and it changed around -$1.96 or -43.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $102.28M. SLS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.50, offering almost -228.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.77, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31.66% since then. We note from SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 276.21K.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SLS as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.39 for the current quarter.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) trade information

Instantly SLS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -43.08% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.45 on Friday, 11/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 52.48%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.72% year-to-date, but still down -2.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) is 138.22% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.31 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 70.13% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SLS is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -363.32% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -131.66% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS) estimates and forecasts

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 71.05 percent over the past six months and at a -65.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 13.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 16.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -86.80%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 73.00%.

SLS Dividends

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 14.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.09% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares, and 14.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.68%. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. stock is held by 37 institutions, with Empery Asset Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 4.52% of the shares, which is about 0.93 million shares worth $2.34 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.04% or 0.83 million shares worth $2.09 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.59 million shares worth $1.49 million, making up 2.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.2 million shares worth around $0.51 million, which represents about 0.98% of the total shares outstanding.