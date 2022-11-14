Is Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In the last trading session, 5.08 million shares of the Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) were traded, and its beta was 1.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.85, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $168.76M. HYMC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.10, offering almost -264.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 67.06% since then. We note from Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.36 million.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) trade information

Instantly HYMC has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8797 on Friday, 11/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.38%. The company’s shares are currently up 38.15% year-to-date, but still up 14.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) is 39.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.81 day(s).

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -97.60%, down from the previous year.

HYMC Dividends

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 14.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.02% of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation shares, and 28.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.58%. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation stock is held by 97 institutions, with Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 12.21% of the shares, which is about 24.39 million shares worth $27.08 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.65% or 9.29 million shares worth $10.31 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 4.36 million shares worth $4.84 million, making up 2.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 3.12 million shares worth around $1.89 million, which represents about 1.56% of the total shares outstanding.