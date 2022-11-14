Is Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In today’s recent session, 1.71 million shares of the Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) have been traded, and its beta is 0.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $96.06, and it changed around $0.89 or 0.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $74.77B. DUK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $116.33, offering almost -21.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $83.76, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 12.8% since then. We note from Duke Energy Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.96 million.

Duke Energy Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 13 recommended DUK as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Duke Energy Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $1.84 for the current quarter.

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) trade information

Instantly DUK has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.94% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 97.36 on Friday, 11/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.34%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.28% year-to-date, but still up 1.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) is 8.16% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.09 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $103.07, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 6.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DUK is forecast to be at a low of $92.00 and a high of $120.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -24.92% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 4.23% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) estimates and forecasts

Duke Energy Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -12.93 percent over the past six months and at a 2.10% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -2.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 22.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.39 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Duke Energy Corporation to make $5.75 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.95 billion and $6.24 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -7.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.90%. Duke Energy Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 188.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 5.47% per year for the next five years.

DUK Dividends

Duke Energy Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 08 and February 13. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.22 percent and its annual dividend per share was 4.02. It is important to note, however, that the 4.22% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.10% of Duke Energy Corporation shares, and 64.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.54%. Duke Energy Corporation stock is held by 2,148 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.03% of the shares, which is about 69.51 million shares worth $7.45 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.99% or 53.8 million shares worth $5.77 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 22.66 million shares worth $2.43 billion, making up 2.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 17.04 million shares worth around $1.83 billion, which represents about 2.21% of the total shares outstanding.