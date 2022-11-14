If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI)

In the last trading session, 7.39 million shares of the Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $34.42, and it changed around $1.74 or 5.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.03B. SI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $239.26, offering almost -595.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $32.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.3% since then. We note from Silvergate Capital Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.10 million.

Silvergate Capital Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended SI as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Silvergate Capital Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $1.43 for the current quarter.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) trade information

Instantly SI has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 53.19 on Friday, 11/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 35.29%. The company’s shares are currently down -76.77% year-to-date, but still down -34.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) is -49.86% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.87 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $86.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 60.07% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SI is forecast to be at a low of $25.00 and a high of $150.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -335.79% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 27.37% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) estimates and forecasts

Silvergate Capital Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -54.63 percent over the past six months and at a 58.42% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 116.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 98.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 93.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $104.73 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Silvergate Capital Corporation to make $112.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $49.26 million and $58.3 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 112.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 93.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 50.60%. Silvergate Capital Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 114.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 33.80% per year for the next five years.

SI Dividends

Silvergate Capital Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 16 and January 20.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.06% of Silvergate Capital Corporation shares, and 80.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.24%. Silvergate Capital Corporation stock is held by 387 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.20% of the shares, which is about 2.91 million shares worth $155.86 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.18% or 2.27 million shares worth $121.59 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.88 million shares worth $47.28 million, making up 2.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 0.76 million shares worth around $40.63 million, which represents about 2.40% of the total shares outstanding.