If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT)

In today’s recent session, 0.5 million shares of the Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.30, and it changed around $0.04 or 15.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.00M. HSDT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.58, offering almost -2760.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.22, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.67% since then. We note from Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.80 million.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended HSDT as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.21 for the current quarter.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) trade information

Instantly HSDT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 15.35% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3115 on Friday, 11/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.69%. The company’s shares are currently down -94.99% year-to-date, but still down -5.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) is 9.52% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 92.94% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HSDT is forecast to be at a low of $3.50 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1566.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1066.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) estimates and forecasts

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -83.75 percent over the past six months and at a 75.07% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -1.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 87.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 88.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 57.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $170k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Helius Medical Technologies Inc. to make $340k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $80k and $258k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 112.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 31.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.50%.

HSDT Dividends

Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 14.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.01% of Helius Medical Technologies Inc. shares, and 3.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.29%. Helius Medical Technologies Inc. stock is held by 26 institutions, with Delta Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.22% of the shares, which is about 62284.0 shares worth $17159.0.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.16% or 46370.0 shares worth $54716.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 10339.0 shares worth $12200.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 7141.0 shares worth around $8426.0, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.