Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 9.71 million shares of the Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.00, and it changed around $0.95 or 10.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $128.90M. HUDI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $192.88, offering almost -1828.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.3% since then. We note from Huadi International Group Co. Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 512.51K.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI) trade information

Instantly HUDI has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 26.12 on Friday, 11/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 61.72%. The company’s shares are currently down -68.76% year-to-date, but still down -94.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI) is -67.66% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 60260.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.19 day(s).

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) estimates and forecasts

HUDI Dividends

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 02.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 70.24% of Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. shares, and 0.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.82%. Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. stock is held by 5 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.14% of the shares, which is about 18883.0 shares worth $0.19 million.

Van Eck Associates Corporation, with 0.10% or 13027.0 shares worth $0.13 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Steel ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 18371.0 shares worth $0.18 million, making up 0.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Steel ETF held roughly 13027.0 shares worth around $0.13 million, which represents about 0.10% of the total shares outstanding.