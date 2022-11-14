HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE: HRT) In 2022: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In today’s recent session, 0.51 million shares of the HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HRT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.56, and it changed around $1.85 or 24.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $648.57M. HRT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.46, offering almost -103.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.88, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 28.03% since then. We note from HireRight Holdings Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 212.12K.

HireRight Holdings Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended HRT as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. HireRight Holdings Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HRT) trade information

Instantly HRT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 24.06% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.06 on Friday, 11/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.97%. The company’s shares are currently down -51.81% year-to-date, but still down -3.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HRT) is -49.01% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.39 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.29, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 28.07% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HRT is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $17.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -77.82% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

HireRight Holdings Corporation (HRT) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $211.16 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect HireRight Holdings Corporation to make $200.58 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $204.98 million and $198.53 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.00%.

HireRight Holdings Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 76.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 25.10% per year for the next five years.

HRT Dividends

HireRight Holdings Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 03.

HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HRT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.01% of HireRight Holdings Corporation shares, and 87.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.38%. HireRight Holdings Corporation stock is held by 113 institutions, with General Atlantic, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 37.42% of the shares, which is about 29.72 million shares worth $422.32 million.

Stone Point Capital Llc, with 23.17% or 18.4 million shares worth $261.48 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2022. The former held 1.91 million shares worth $31.05 million, making up 2.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund held roughly 1.58 million shares worth around $25.63 million, which represents about 1.98% of the total shares outstanding.