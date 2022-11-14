Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI): Stock Forecast For 2022 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In today’s recent session, 0.73 million shares of the Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) have been traded, and its beta is 0.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.15, and it changed around -$0.02 or -6.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.03M. GHSI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.38, offering almost -820.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.13, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 13.33% since then. We note from Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.38 million.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GHSI as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Guardion Health Sciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) trade information

Instantly GHSI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.95% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1750 on Friday, 11/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.29%. The company’s shares are currently down -74.42% year-to-date, but still down -3.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) is 5.28% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.22 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.70, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 78.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GHSI is forecast to be at a low of $0.60 and a high of $0.80. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -433.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -300.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.55 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Guardion Health Sciences Inc. to make $3.32 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.30%.

GHSI Dividends

Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 14.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.34% of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. shares, and 7.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.43%. Guardion Health Sciences Inc. stock is held by 22 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 2.56% of the shares, which is about 1.57 million shares worth $0.23 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.75% or 1.08 million shares worth $0.16 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.79 million shares worth $0.11 million, making up 1.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.28 million shares worth around $40215.0, which represents about 0.45% of the total shares outstanding.