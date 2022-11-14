Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In today’s recent session, 1.53 million shares of the Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) have been traded, and its beta is 1.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.67, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.87B. GOGL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.46, offering almost -70.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.24, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.13% since then. We note from Golden Ocean Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.10 million.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) trade information

Instantly GOGL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.17% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.88 on Friday, 11/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.13%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.19% year-to-date, but still up 2.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) is 12.41% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.41 day(s).

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) estimates and forecasts

Golden Ocean Group Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -29.93 percent over the past six months and at a -27.88% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -47.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -61.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.98 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Golden Ocean Group Limited to make $1.72 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -37.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 32.20%.

GOGL Dividends

Golden Ocean Group Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 30. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 24.77 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.40. It is important to note, however, that the 24.77% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 39.16% of Golden Ocean Group Limited shares, and 35.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.71%. Golden Ocean Group Limited stock is held by 241 institutions, with Folketrygdfondet being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 3.84% of the shares, which is about 7.6 million shares worth $88.46 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with 3.54% or 6.99 million shares worth $81.38 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 2.68 million shares worth $20.01 million, making up 1.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund held roughly 2.3 million shares worth around $25.09 million, which represents about 1.16% of the total shares outstanding.