Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among POINT Biopharma Global Inc. Stocks (NASDAQ: PNT)

In today’s recent session, 2.47 million shares of the POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.90, and it changed around -$3.24 or -35.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $945.62M. PNT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.98, offering almost -86.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 27.97% since then. We note from POINT Biopharma Global Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 736.29K.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended PNT as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.28 for the current quarter.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) trade information

Instantly PNT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -35.44% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.53 on Friday, 11/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 38.09%. The company’s shares are currently up 63.21% year-to-date, but still up 7.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) is 12.84% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.62 day(s).

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) estimates and forecasts

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 57.86 percent over the past six months and at a -61.29% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -47.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -81.20% in the next quarter.

PNT Dividends

POINT Biopharma Global Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 10 and November 14.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.50% of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. shares, and 40.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.81%. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. stock is held by 129 institutions, with RA Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.65% of the shares, which is about 9.0 million shares worth $61.31 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.90% or 6.14 million shares worth $41.79 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.95 million shares worth $13.25 million, making up 1.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 1.61 million shares worth around $12.45 million, which represents about 1.55% of the total shares outstanding.