Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among DouYu International Holdings Limited Stocks (NASDAQ: DOYU)

In the last trading session, 1.68 million shares of the DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) were traded, and its beta was 0.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.08, and it changed around $0.11 or 10.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $309.20M. DOYU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.00, offering almost -270.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.90, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.67% since then. We note from DouYu International Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.01 million.

DouYu International Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended DOYU as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. DouYu International Holdings Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) trade information

Instantly DOYU has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1000 on Friday, 11/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.82%. The company’s shares are currently down -59.09% year-to-date, but still up 5.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) is 6.93% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 22.41 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 89.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DOYU is forecast to be at a low of $7.32 and a high of $22.54. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1987.04% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -577.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) estimates and forecasts

DouYu International Holdings Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -26.53 percent over the past six months and at a 92.86% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 166.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 125.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -25.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $254.48 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect DouYu International Holdings Limited to make $253.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -26.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.50%. DouYu International Holdings Limited earnings are expected to increase by -221.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 36.31% per year for the next five years.

DOYU Dividends

DouYu International Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 14 and November 18.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.01% of DouYu International Holdings Limited shares, and 19.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.97%. DouYu International Holdings Limited stock is held by 106 institutions, with Oasis Management Co Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 4.05% of the shares, which is about 12.87 million shares worth $15.44 million.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, with 2.54% or 8.05 million shares worth $9.66 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 2.04 million shares worth $2.33 million, making up 0.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 1.88 million shares worth around $2.14 million, which represents about 0.59% of the total shares outstanding.