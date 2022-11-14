Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Beyond Meat Inc. Stocks (NASDAQ: BYND)

In the last trading session, 3.65 million shares of the Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) were traded, and its beta was 2.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.22, and it changed around $1.02 or 7.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $904.07M. BYND currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $85.44, offering almost -461.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.05% since then. We note from Beyond Meat Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.29 million.

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) trade information

Instantly BYND has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.48 on Friday, 11/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.68%. The company’s shares are currently down -76.64% year-to-date, but still up 9.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) is 2.98% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.79 day(s).

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) estimates and forecasts

Beyond Meat Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -51.28 percent over the past six months and at a -94.77% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 27.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -31.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 18.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $98.11 million in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Beyond Meat Inc. to make $94.55 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $106.43 million and $100.68 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -7.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -6.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -46.20%. Beyond Meat Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -240.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

BYND Dividends

Beyond Meat Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 09.

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.80% of Beyond Meat Inc. shares, and 57.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 62.95%. Beyond Meat Inc. stock is held by 407 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 13.24% of the shares, which is about 8.43 million shares worth $201.78 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.73% or 5.56 million shares worth $133.09 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.7 million shares worth $40.67 million, making up 2.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.45 million shares worth around $34.64 million, which represents about 2.27% of the total shares outstanding.