Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN)

In today’s recent session, 1.18 million shares of the Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.98, and it changed around $0.07 or 0.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.66B. TEN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.92, offering almost 0.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.51, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 52.4% since then. We note from Tenneco Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.05 million.

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) trade information

Instantly TEN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.35% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 76.19% year-to-date, but still up 0.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) is 7.68% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.65 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.59 day(s).

Tenneco Inc. (TEN) estimates and forecasts

Tenneco Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 19.72 percent over the past six months and at a -70.05% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -3.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 352.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 763.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.72 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Tenneco Inc. to make $4.64 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.33 billion and $4.39 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 9.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -41.60%.

TEN Dividends

Tenneco Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 03 and November 08.

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.36% of Tenneco Inc. shares, and 83.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.83%. Tenneco Inc. stock is held by 267 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.21% of the shares, which is about 7.68 million shares worth $131.85 million.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, with 6.96% or 5.8 million shares worth $99.58 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 4.14 million shares worth $70.99 million, making up 4.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.45 million shares worth around $42.03 million, which represents about 2.94% of the total shares outstanding.