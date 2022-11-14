Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Nuwellis Inc. (NASDAQ: NUWE)

In today’s recent session, 4.27 million shares of the Nuwellis Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) have been traded, and its beta is 0.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.13, and it changed around -$0.07 or -34.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.00M. NUWE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.85, offering almost -1323.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.19, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -46.15% since then. We note from Nuwellis Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.45 million.

Nuwellis Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) trade information

Instantly NUWE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -34.46% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2425 on Friday, 11/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 46.39%. The company’s shares are currently down -82.46% year-to-date, but still down -21.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nuwellis Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) is -39.76% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.47 day(s).

Nuwellis Inc. (NUWE) estimates and forecasts

Nuwellis Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -71.41 percent over the past six months and at a 72.13% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -1.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 57.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 19.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.28 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Nuwellis Inc. to make $2.46 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.85 million and $1.64 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 23.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 49.80%.

NUWE Dividends

Nuwellis Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 08.

Nuwellis Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.28% of Nuwellis Inc. shares, and 3.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.84%. Nuwellis Inc. stock is held by 11 institutions, with Bard Associates Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 4.18% of the shares, which is about 0.44 million shares worth $0.26 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 1.61% or 0.17 million shares worth $99641.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Total Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 30345.0 shares worth $17870.0, making up 0.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Total Market Index Fund held roughly 9397.0 shares worth around $5533.0, which represents about 0.09% of the total shares outstanding.