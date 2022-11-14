Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST)

In the last trading session, 1.42 million shares of the LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.15, and it changed around $0.62 or 11.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.08B. LFST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.30, offering almost -83.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.44% since then. We note from LifeStance Health Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 717.11K.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) trade information

Instantly LFST has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.43 on Friday, 11/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.23%. The company’s shares are currently down -35.40% year-to-date, but still down -15.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) is -26.52% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.42 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.42, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.96% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LFST is forecast to be at a low of $6.50 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -62.6% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5.69% from its current level to reach the projected low.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) estimates and forecasts

LifeStance Health Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -9.43 percent over the past six months and at a 39.05% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -15.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 60.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 63.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 30.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $219.65 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect LifeStance Health Group Inc. to make $236.16 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $171.36 million and $190 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 28.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 24.30%.

LFST Dividends

LifeStance Health Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 08.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.42% of LifeStance Health Group Inc. shares, and 84.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.41%. LifeStance Health Group Inc. stock is held by 129 institutions, with TPG GP A, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 46.60% of the shares, which is about 175.28 million shares worth $974.58 million.

Summit Partners, L.P., with 12.16% or 45.73 million shares worth $254.28 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 8.66 million shares worth $48.15 million, making up 2.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care held roughly 4.25 million shares worth around $23.63 million, which represents about 1.13% of the total shares outstanding.