Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE: CLM)

In today’s recent session, 1.25 million shares of the Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.53, and it changed around -$0.29 or -3.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.80B. CLM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.64, offering almost -71.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.53, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 11.72% since then. We note from Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.91 million.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM) trade information

Instantly CLM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.23% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -38.28% year-to-date, but still up 5.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM) is 8.35% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.11 day(s).

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

CLM Dividends

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 24.60 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.17. It is important to note, however, that the 24.60% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. shares, and 20.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.09%. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. stock is held by 85 institutions, with SIT Investment Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 14.48% of the shares, which is about 17.38 million shares worth $149.1 million.

Bank of America Corporation, with 3.59% or 4.31 million shares worth $37.0 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 0.12 million shares worth $1.03 million, making up 0.10% of all outstanding shares.