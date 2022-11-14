Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In today’s recent session, 1.22 million shares of the Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) have been traded, and its beta is 0.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.72, and it changed around $0.32 or 2.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.87B. FRO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.11, offering almost -2.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.10, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 55.54% since then. We note from Frontline Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.54 million.

Frontline Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended FRO as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Frontline Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) trade information

Instantly FRO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.39% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.11 on Friday, 11/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.76%. The company’s shares are currently up 89.53% year-to-date, but still down -1.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) is 17.96% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.91 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.59, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.3% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FRO is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $23.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -67.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) estimates and forecasts

Frontline Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 67.71 percent over the past six months and at a 585.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 376.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 4,350.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $221.48 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Frontline Ltd. to make $273.04 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $171.82 million and $213.55 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 28.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 27.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.70%.

FRO Dividends

Frontline Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.12 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.15. It is important to note, however, that the 1.12% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 35.87% of Frontline Ltd. shares, and 45.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.99%. Frontline Ltd. stock is held by 237 institutions, with Folketrygdfondet being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 4.46% of the shares, which is about 9.93 million shares worth $137.24 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 2.85% or 6.35 million shares worth $87.85 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 2.71 million shares worth $37.41 million, making up 1.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 1.62 million shares worth around $22.43 million, which represents about 0.73% of the total shares outstanding.