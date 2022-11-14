Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.58 million shares of the Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.36, and it changed around -$0.14 or -4.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $504.50M. EVLV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.97, offering almost -137.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.27% since then. We note from Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 503.85K.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended EVLV as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) trade information

Instantly EVLV has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.70 on Friday, 11/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.19%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.66% year-to-date, but still up 24.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) is 38.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.9 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.57 day(s).

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) estimates and forecasts

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 45.45 percent over the past six months and at a -186.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -181.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -750.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 36.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.16 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. to make $7.43 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.50%.

EVLV Dividends

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 09.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.80% of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. shares, and 48.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.37%. Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. stock is held by 148 institutions, with General Catalyst Group Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.22% of the shares, which is about 13.3 million shares worth $35.37 million.

Data Collective IV GP, LLC, with 7.35% or 10.6 million shares worth $47.28 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 1.86 million shares worth $3.95 million, making up 1.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.7 million shares worth around $4.52 million, which represents about 1.18% of the total shares outstanding.