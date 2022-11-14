Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 3.3 million shares of the Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.61, and it changed around $0.67 or 5.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.03B. ENVX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.48, offering almost -190.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.66% since then. We note from Enovix Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.23 million.

Enovix Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ENVX as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Enovix Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.16 for the current quarter.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) trade information

Instantly ENVX has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.85 on Friday, 11/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.73%. The company’s shares are currently down -50.11% year-to-date, but still up 26.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) is -22.49% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.93 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.67 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.61, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 60.68% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ENVX is forecast to be at a low of $23.00 and a high of $100.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -634.75% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -68.99% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) estimates and forecasts

Enovix Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 55.01 percent over the past six months and at a 46.73% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -2.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 11.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -30.80% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.17 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Enovix Corporation to make $1.39 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023.

ENVX Dividends

Enovix Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 01.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.83% of Enovix Corporation shares, and 59.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.83%. Enovix Corporation stock is held by 265 institutions, with Eclipse Ventures, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 11.19% of the shares, which is about 17.58 million shares worth $239.31 million.

Park West Asset Management LLC, with 9.37% or 14.72 million shares worth $200.4 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 3.23 million shares worth $43.92 million, making up 2.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.77 million shares worth around $37.69 million, which represents about 1.76% of the total shares outstanding.