Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) Is Something To Consider Today.

In today’s recent session, 1.57 million shares of the Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) have been traded, and its beta is 1.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.04, and it changed around -$0.34 or -3.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.86B. ERJ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.08, offering almost -80.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.91, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.22% since then. We note from Embraer S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.43 million.

Embraer S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended ERJ as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Embraer S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.1 for the current quarter.

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) trade information

Instantly ERJ has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.28% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.68 on Friday, 11/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.99%. The company’s shares are currently down -41.52% year-to-date, but still down -3.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) is 18.36% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.41 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.01, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 44.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ERJ is forecast to be at a low of $5.37 and a high of $32.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -218.73% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 46.51% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) estimates and forecasts

Embraer S.A. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.12 percent over the past six months and at a 460.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -5.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 155.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 21.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.19 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Embraer S.A. to make $1.92 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $958.1 million and $1.3 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 24.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 47.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.80%. Embraer S.A. earnings are expected to increase by 92.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 17.00% per year for the next five years.

ERJ Dividends

Embraer S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December.

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Embraer S.A. shares, and 38.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.50%. Embraer S.A. stock is held by 164 institutions, with Brandes Investment Partners L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 10.02% of the shares, which is about 18.54 million shares worth $162.79 million.

Bank of America Corporation, with 2.28% or 4.22 million shares worth $37.04 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Brandes Emerging Markets Value Fund and Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 2.11 million shares worth $18.18 million, making up 1.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund held roughly 1.75 million shares worth around $18.64 million, which represents about 0.94% of the total shares outstanding.