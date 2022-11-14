Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 5.45 million shares of the Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM) were traded, and its beta was 0.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.16, and it changed around $0.23 or 11.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $609.10M. DM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.94, offering almost -313.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.67% since then. We note from Desktop Metal Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.13 million.

Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM) trade information

Instantly DM has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -56.36% year-to-date, but still down -13.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM) is -12.90% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 62.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 18.06 day(s).

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Desktop Metal Inc. (DM) estimates and forecasts

Desktop Metal Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 14.89 percent over the past six months and at a -35.71% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -20.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 20.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 124.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $60.27 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Desktop Metal Inc. to make $90.32 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 59.40%.

Desktop Metal Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -327.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 46.00% per year for the next five years.

DM Dividends

Desktop Metal Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 09.

Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.24% of Desktop Metal Inc. shares, and 43.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.40%. Desktop Metal Inc. stock is held by 289 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 6.85% of the shares, which is about 21.63 million shares worth $47.58 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.65% or 21.0 million shares worth $46.2 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 7.03 million shares worth $15.46 million, making up 2.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 5.94 million shares worth around $13.07 million, which represents about 1.88% of the total shares outstanding.