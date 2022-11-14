Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) Stock Forecast 2022: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In the last trading session, 3.32 million shares of the Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.34, and it changed around $0.04 or 14.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $111.00M. DAVE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.35, offering almost -4414.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.47% since then. We note from Dave Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.22 million.

Dave Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended DAVE as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Dave Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) trade information

Instantly DAVE has showed a green trend with a performance of 14.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3595 on Friday, 11/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.42%. The company’s shares are currently down -96.68% year-to-date, but still up 17.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) is -13.90% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.91 day(s).

Dave Inc. (DAVE) estimates and forecasts

Dave Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -88.15 percent over the past six months and at a -40.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 31.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $53.55 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Dave Inc. to make $58.47 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

DAVE Dividends

Dave Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 11.

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 38.99% of Dave Inc. shares, and 12.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.09%. Dave Inc. stock is held by 49 institutions, with Tiger Global Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 1.94% of the shares, which is about 6.32 million shares worth $4.35 million.

Corbin Capital Partners, LP, with 1.43% or 4.65 million shares worth $3.2 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.25 million shares worth $1.55 million, making up 0.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.87 million shares worth around $0.6 million, which represents about 0.27% of the total shares outstanding.