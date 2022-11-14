Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.35 million shares of the Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) were traded, and its beta was 1.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $30.56, and it changed around -$2.61 or -7.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.24B. CCRN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $40.12, offering almost -31.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.07% since then. We note from Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 897.34K.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) trade information

Instantly CCRN has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 35.05 on Friday, 11/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.81%. The company’s shares are currently up 10.09% year-to-date, but still down -5.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) is -8.09% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.57 day(s).

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) estimates and forecasts

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 94.65 percent over the past six months and at a 65.69% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 22.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 55.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -47.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 61.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $617.54 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare Inc. to make $544.79 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -15.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 74.20%. Cross Country Healthcare Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 65.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

CCRN Dividends

Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 02.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.27% of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. shares, and 100.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 105.70%. Cross Country Healthcare Inc. stock is held by 273 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 15.86% of the shares, which is about 6.06 million shares worth $126.31 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.22% or 2.76 million shares worth $57.51 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 2.65 million shares worth $75.15 million, making up 6.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.09 million shares worth around $22.6 million, which represents about 2.84% of the total shares outstanding.