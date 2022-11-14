Could DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) Deliver Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 25.52 million shares of the DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) were traded, and its beta was 1.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.88, and it changed around $1.24 or 9.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.12B. DKNG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $41.90, offering almost -181.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.34% since then. We note from DraftKings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 32.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 21.85 million.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) trade information

Instantly DKNG has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.01 on Friday, 11/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.87%. The company’s shares are currently down -45.83% year-to-date, but still up 31.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) is 12.56% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 38.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.73 day(s).

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) estimates and forecasts

DraftKings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 18.00 percent over the past six months and at a 17.99% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 22.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 37.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 64.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 24 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $433.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 24 analysts expect DraftKings Inc. to make $817.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $219.83 million and $473.32 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 97.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 72.80%.

DraftKings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 6.10% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -6.80% per year for the next five years.

DKNG Dividends

DraftKings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 03 and November 07.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.79% of DraftKings Inc. shares, and 56.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.37%. DraftKings Inc. stock is held by 653 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 7.25% of the shares, which is about 32.51 million shares worth $379.39 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC, with 5.51% or 24.71 million shares worth $374.07 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 15.96 million shares worth $241.57 million, making up 3.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 10.94 million shares worth around $127.69 million, which represents about 2.44% of the total shares outstanding.