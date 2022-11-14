Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 95.8 million shares of the Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) were traded, and its beta was 1.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.12, and it changed around $0.0 or 6.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.00M. COSM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.55, offering almost -3691.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.67% since then. We note from Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 21.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.38 million.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) trade information

Instantly COSM has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1620 on Friday, 11/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.93%. The company’s shares are currently down -96.35% year-to-date, but still up 45.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) is -31.67% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.77 day(s).

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) estimates and forecasts

COSM Dividends

Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 16.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 76.14% of Cosmos Holdings Inc. shares, and 6.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.77%. Cosmos Holdings Inc. stock is held by 8 institutions, with Murchinson Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 4.43% of the shares, which is about 0.78 million shares worth $0.29 million.

Anson Funds Management Lp, with 3.85% or 0.68 million shares worth $0.25 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 1384.0 shares worth $512.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.