Cheniere Energy Inc. (AMEX: LNG): Performance Review And Forecast

In today’s recent session, 0.93 million shares of the Cheniere Energy Inc. (AMEX:LNG) have been traded, and its beta is 1.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $163.91, and it changed around $2.15 or 1.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $41.61B. LNG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $182.35, offering almost -11.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $97.85, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.3% since then. We note from Cheniere Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.84 million.

Cheniere Energy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended LNG as a Hold, whereas 18 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Cheniere Energy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $5.44 for the current quarter.

Cheniere Energy Inc. (AMEX:LNG) trade information

Instantly LNG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.33% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 175.56 on Friday, 11/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.64%. The company’s shares are currently up 59.50% year-to-date, but still down -5.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cheniere Energy Inc. (AMEX:LNG) is -9.21% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.51 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.38 day(s).

Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) estimates and forecasts

Cheniere Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 19.35 percent over the past six months and at a 212.32% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 27.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 227.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 209.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 88.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.54 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Cheniere Energy Inc. to make $7.56 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.57 billion and $6.56 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 110.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 15.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -28.20%.

LNG Dividends

Cheniere Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 03. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.98 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.58. It is important to note, however, that the 0.98% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Cheniere Energy Inc. (AMEX:LNG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.79% of Cheniere Energy Inc. shares, and 88.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.90%. Cheniere Energy Inc. stock is held by 1,184 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.64% of the shares, which is about 21.57 million shares worth $2.87 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.20% or 17.98 million shares worth $2.39 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 6.74 million shares worth $896.05 million, making up 2.70% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 5.27 million shares worth around $700.5 million, which represents about 2.11% of the total shares outstanding.