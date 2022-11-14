Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: CRGE): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.56 million shares of the Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) were traded, and its beta was 3.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.78, and it changed around $0.53 or 23.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $463.90M. CRGE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.46, offering almost -204.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.6% since then. We note from Charge Enterprises Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 658.08K.

Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) trade information

Instantly CRGE has showed a green trend with a performance of 23.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.80 on Friday, 11/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.71%. The company’s shares are currently down -21.02% year-to-date, but still up 31.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) is 38.31% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.47 day(s).

Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $180.21 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Charge Enterprises Inc. to make $179.71 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

CRGE Dividends

Charge Enterprises Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December.

Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 52.83% of Charge Enterprises Inc. shares, and 15.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.50%. Charge Enterprises Inc. stock is held by 84 institutions, with Arena Investors LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 3.79% of the shares, which is about 7.2 million shares worth $34.35 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.75% or 7.11 million shares worth $33.93 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.84 million shares worth $13.53 million, making up 1.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 2.77 million shares worth around $4.88 million, which represents about 1.46% of the total shares outstanding.