Can Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 2.66 million shares of the Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) have been traded, and its beta is 1.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $55.45, and it changed around $0.63 or 1.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $75.30B. SLB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $55.26, offering almost 0.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $27.65, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 50.14% since then. We note from Schlumberger Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.71 million.

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) trade information

Instantly SLB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.15% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 56.04 on Friday, 11/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.05%. The company’s shares are currently up 83.04% year-to-date, but still up 3.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) is 24.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 31.65 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.36 day(s).

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) estimates and forecasts

Schlumberger Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 34.56 percent over the past six months and at a 66.41% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 71.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 81.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 32.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.98 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Schlumberger Limited to make $7.72 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.28 billion and $5.67 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 32.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 36.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 25.10%. Schlumberger Limited earnings are expected to increase by 117.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 44.40% per year for the next five years.

SLB Dividends

Schlumberger Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 19 and January 23. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.28 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.70. It is important to note, however, that the 1.28% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.16% of Schlumberger Limited shares, and 82.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.06%. Schlumberger Limited stock is held by 1,710 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.61% of the shares, which is about 121.82 million shares worth $4.36 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.66% or 108.34 million shares worth $3.87 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 41.63 million shares worth $1.49 billion, making up 2.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select held roughly 40.79 million shares worth around $1.46 billion, which represents about 2.88% of the total shares outstanding.