Can Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 19.8 million shares of the Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.34, and it changed around $0.16 or 7.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.06B. CANO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.97, offering almost -411.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.39% since then. We note from Cano Health Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 14.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.28 million.

Cano Health Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended CANO as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cano Health Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO) trade information

Instantly CANO has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.34% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.78 on Friday, 11/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 38.1%. The company’s shares are currently down -73.74% year-to-date, but still down -31.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO) is -72.85% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.14 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.22, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 67.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CANO is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -412.82% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -28.21% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) estimates and forecasts

Cano Health Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -54.56 percent over the past six months and at a 74.19% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 77.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $717.93 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Cano Health Inc. to make $744.82 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 51.30%.

CANO Dividends

Cano Health Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 09.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 31.95% of Cano Health Inc. shares, and 72.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 106.13%. Cano Health Inc. stock is held by 199 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 13.44% of the shares, which is about 31.16 million shares worth $136.49 million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company, with 6.97% or 16.16 million shares worth $70.78 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Advisor Health Care Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 6.72 million shares worth $29.43 million, making up 2.90% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Health Care Fund held roughly 6.0 million shares worth around $37.02 million, which represents about 2.59% of the total shares outstanding.