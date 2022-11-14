BitNile Holdings Inc. (AMEX: NILE) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In the last trading session, 4.59 million shares of the BitNile Holdings Inc. (AMEX:NILE) were traded, and its beta was 4.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.15, and it changed around $0.01 or 4.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $47.97M. NILE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.18, offering almost -1353.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.0% since then. We note from BitNile Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.69 million.

BitNile Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NILE as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. BitNile Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

BitNile Holdings Inc. (AMEX:NILE) trade information

Instantly NILE has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1660 on Friday, 11/11/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.64%. The company’s shares are currently down -87.63% year-to-date, but still down -7.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, BitNile Holdings Inc. (AMEX:NILE) is -18.09% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.7 day(s).

BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 112.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $23.7 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect BitNile Holdings Inc. to make $37.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 380.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 68.00%.

NILE Dividends

BitNile Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 16 and November 21.

BitNile Holdings Inc. (AMEX:NILE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.88% of BitNile Holdings Inc. shares, and 7.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.77%. BitNile Holdings Inc. stock is held by 54 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 4.50% of the shares, which is about 15.3 million shares worth $4.06 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.56% or 1.92 million shares worth $0.51 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 8.88 million shares worth $2.36 million, making up 2.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 6.14 million shares worth around $1.63 million, which represents about 1.80% of the total shares outstanding.